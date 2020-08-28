The Owensboro Board of Education on Thursday approved its lowest property tax rate in seven years.
The new rate of 84.9 cents per $100 of assessed value on both real and personal property is down from the current 86.6 cents.
That means the owner of a $100,000 house would pay $849 in taxes this fall — down $17 from last year.
The new rate will produce $13.4 million in revenue.
A total of $1.4 million is from new and personal property.
“Keep on developing,” Dr. Jeremy Luckett, a board member, said after the vote.
Property assessments in Daviess County were up 5.5% this year, largely because of rising home prices.
That’s the most since 2005.
The board voted unanimously to follow the recommendations of the Kentucky High School Athletic Association and the Board of Control on resuming sports and fine arts programs.
Luckett said, “It’s important to get back to as much normal as possible.”
Melissa Decker, another board member, said, “Sports and the arts are voluntary. We should put the decision (on whether students participate) into the hands of parents.”
Superintendent Matthew Constant told the board that some athletes in the OPS system have already tested positive for coronavirus and more likely will.
But he said how the school system handles those cases is important.
So far, no mass testing of local high school athletes has been done, Constant said.
Guidelines call for limiting spectators at athletic events to 20% of a stadium or arena’s capacity.
At Rash Stadium, that’s about 600 fans, Todd Harper, Owensboro High’s athletic director, told the board.
Dan Griffith, another board member, said he wants to see schools reopened as soon as possible.
“If things go well (with sports), let’s get them back in school,” he said.
Several other board members agreed.
Constant said the board can make the change from distance learning to in-school classes anytime it wants.
Owensboro Public Schools has nearly 5,400 students enrolled this fall.
Keith Lawrence 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com.
