The Owensboro Public Schools Board of Education is considering for approval at its Thursday, May 26, meeting two extensive construction projects, the first phases of which total nearly $25 million.

Initial paperwork required by the state for schools to begin construction on facilities — the BG-1 — is on the school board’s agenda, including multiple athletic projects and a complete renovation to Owensboro Middle School.

The OMS construction will be a multi-phased, multi-year project, and the district expects to spend about $30 million on updating the school. Initial plans call for the renovation to be complete in about five-to-six years, said OPS Superintendent Matthew Constant.

“It’s going to touch all parts of the building, eventually, including all classroom spaces, all floors and ceilings,” Constant said.

The district has already done a lot of work updating the energy systems at the school, but there are plans to build an addition, or a wing, for fine arts.

Officials are now in fact-finding mode and looking at middle schools across the state and nation that exemplify excellent fine arts facilities, and they will try to “model after those, given our land footprint,” Constant said.

“We will also be consulting with fine arts staff to see what their needs are, and what they see for the future for what could propel us into the next level for middle school fine arts excellence,” he said.

The initial price for Phase 1 of the OMS project, which is up for approval at the Thursday meeting, is $8,574,850, and the district will be relying on restricted construction funds to pay for the project.

As the district pays off past projects and recoups more funds, it will be able to fund the rest of the phases as the process moves along, Constant said.

The athletic projects include large-scale work to Shifley Park and Rash Stadium, totaling $16,153,225.

According to the BG-1, Shifley Park’s upgrade will include constructing a new locker room, dugout and press box on the west side of the existing soccer field. New lighting, a scoreboard and artificial turf is also planned for the soccer field.

The baseball and softball fields will also be flipped and reoriented. By doing so, that will allow for the district to create an entrance to the park. Both fields will be refurbished, new bleachers will be added and a new building will be constructed to allow for space for the players to have a bathroom and a pitching/hitting facility. Infrastructure will also be addressed so that drainage issues at the fields will be resolved.

Rash Stadium — which will celebrate its 100th anniversary next year — will receive new artificial turf, field lighting and repairs to the concrete wall along Ford Avenue. There will also be renovations to the restrooms, concession stands and locker rooms, and work will be completed to resolve some drainage issues. A new press box, scoreboard, goal posts, game clock and netting will also be included in the renovation.

Constant said he and other district officials would love to have some of the work at Rash completed by the time the facility’s anniversary events are scheduled.

The district has also been working on a strategic plan, which has included many sources of data that have indicated that tradition, innovation and excellence were still words that “really define us since 1871,” he said.

He said both of these projects are planned in a effort to ensure that the tradition the district has seen in athletics and academics is preserved.

“Hopefully, doing this will solidify our tradition that we enjoy in athletics, and the excellence and innovation come through with our fine arts facilities and our programming,” Constant said.

The board will vote on both construction items at Thursday’s meeting, which will begin at 4:30 p.m. at the district central office, 450 Griffith Ave.

Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315