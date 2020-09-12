If nothing changes, students will return to the classroom in city schools two days a week on Oct. 12.
That’s three more weeks of distance learning and a week for fall break before in-person classes resume.
Superintendent Matthew Constant told attendees of the board’s luncheon meeting Friday that Gov. Andy Beshear is expected to give more guidance on the issue Monday.
The board will issue a final decision on the matter next Friday.
But Dan Griffith, a board member who wants students back in class, said, “If we can play football tonight, we should be able to get kids back in school.”
In July, the Owensboro Board of Education voted 4-1 to approve its plan for reopening schools on Aug. 24.
The plan called for half the students to attend in-person classes on Monday and Tuesday and the other half on Thursday and Friday.
They would all do distance learning on the days they weren’t in class.
There was also an option for students to take all their classes through a Virtual Academy.
Then, Beshear asked superintendents to consider not reopening schools until Sept. 28.
So, officials from Owensboro and Daviess County Public Schools announced on Aug. 11 that students in both districts will be learning virtually until they return from fall break.
City schools said they would notify parents of any changes by Sept. 18.
Some kindergarten and elementary students are already going to the classroom for short sessions — 45 minutes for those in kindergarten and first grade and two hours for those in grades two through five — on selected dates.
Constant said the biggest concern with distance learning is for the younger children.
“It’s very hard to teach reading and writing virtually,” he said.
Constant said 72% of staff and half of parents surveyed want to wait until Oct. 12 to bring students back into the classroom.
“We all want to come back,” he said. “It’s a matter of when.”
He said parents are very stressed and the staff is very stressed.
And there’s still a shortage of child care for working parents whose children are home alone.
Several school systems, like Owensboro Catholic schools, have already reopened and Constant said only two — Green County and have Lexington Catholic — have had to close back down.
Other systems have had cases of coronavirus, but haven’t had to close, he said.
Whenever Owensboro schools reopen, Constant said there almost certainly will be positive cases.
Daviess County schools are scheduled to reopen for students in pre-school through eighth grade to attend in-person classes two days a week starting Monday.
High school students will continue to use distance learning.
Constant said that without a vaccine, “This is a long-term situation.”
Morgan Kirkland, a parent, asked the board to resume in-person classes as soon as possible.
“Being at home is not school,” she said. “It’s just not the same. My child wants to learn so much.”
Asked about substitute teachers, Constant said having enough subs “is a problem now and it will be worse when we go back.”
Keith Lawrence 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
