The Senior Community Center of Owensboro-Daviess County is seeking a new executive director after the resignation of director Dana Peveler.
Owensboro City Commissioner and senior center vice-chairwoman Pam Smith-Wright had previously announced her intention to resign, and stepped down from the position a couple of weeks ago. The board began advertising for a new executive director earlier this month.
Smith-Wright said although Peveler had announced her intention to resign, she stayed on to help coordinate the senior center’s Meals on Wheels program. The number of seniors receiving meals through the program increased due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“To bring in someone (new) in that time would have been hard to do,” Smith-Wright said Friday. Peveler “did an excellent job.”
Earlier this year, the city commission had to give $120,000 to the senior center, after the center reported a deficit of roughly $71,000 in its 2019-2020 budget.
Board chairwoman Jennifer Allen said in March the deficit was the result of years of rising operations costs, coupled with declines in donation and federal and state funding.
City Mayor Tom Watson said the city officials were not involved in Peveler’s decision to resign. Watson said, however, when the city gave the $120,000 the center, they had former city finance director J.T. Fulkerson put on the senior center board.
“It’s a big job,” Watson said of the director’s position, and said “having some financial acumen … is extremely critical.”
“Dana has worked extremely hard. I don’t have a problem with her work ethic,” Watson said.
Peveler “needed help,” he said.
“I don’t know that we were involved, other than we were concerned with the deficit that came about, and some of it was COVID-related,” Watson said. “The biggest concern was the center continue to function with Meals on Wheels.”
With organizations that rely on volunteers like the senior center “people volunteer, and they don’t actually get (the tasks) done, and that makes it hard on the director,” Watson said.
Allen could not be reached for comment on Friday. Soliciting donations has been difficult this year, Smith-Wright said.
“With COVID, people are strapped for funds, and we weren’t able to have our usual fundraisers this year,” Smith-Wright said.
The deadline for applicants to apply for the executive director position is Sept. 30.
“We would look to have someone who would have some kind of experience in non-profits and grant writing,” Smith-Wright said. “... We are just looking for the best person who can fill that role.”
The board is still interested in the possibility of building a new senior center, Smith-Wright said. An effort to solicit bids between November and March resulted in no bids being received.
The senior center building on West Second Street “is really not conducive for what we need for a senior center,” Smith-Wright said. “It was a school, and it’s not conducive for what we need. We are looking at all options.”
Smith-Wright said there’s no specific time frame to hire a new director.
“If we have some applications where some folks fit the bill, I’m sure we’ll go forward,” Smith-Wright said.
