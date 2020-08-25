City workers have been increasingly deployed to remove graffiti along the David C. Adkisson Greenbelt Park trail.
According to Stephen Franklin, deputy public works director, concrete and asphalt surfaces have been targeted with graffiti throughout the Greenbelt, which runs more than 16 miles in length. Portions of it are in the city and portions are in the county.
“We’ve always dealt with graffiti through the years … but here of late I’d say we have seen a slight increase in the frequency,” Franklin said.
On Monday, a Greenbelt bench near Veach Road still had the word “PLAGUE” spray painted across it and a nearby trash can also had graffiti on it.
Michael and Gayla Vanover live near a portion Greenbelt and are frequent users of the trail.
Gayla Vanover praised the city for trying to clean up the graffiti, but said the vandalism has gotten out of hand this summer.
Vanover said she recently took it upon herself to use soap and water in an effort to remove graffiti from a Greenbelt bridge’s railings.
She said the bridge near East Byers Avenue was marked up with “BLM,” the anarchy symbol and disparaging language against the police.
“We see something new almost every day,” she said. “The parks and rec people do their best (to clean it). It’s so sad because it’s our taxpayer money paying for this stuff to be (removed).”
And since the COVID-19 pandemic, Vanover said she’s noticed more people are utilizing the Greenbelt and doesn’t want the graffiti to turn it into an eyesore.
“I’ve never seen such volume on this Greenbelt,” Vanover said. “… It’s just so disheartening when you see all the stuff written down.”
Franklin said the city will use a special cleaner, a pressure washer and paint in cases in which the graffiti won’t come off entirely.
“…We’ll go out there and paint it and then they come back over and put graffiti on top of that,” Franklin said. “It’s really been unfortunate.”
The graffiti has been reported to the Owensboro Police Department.
Andrew Boggess, OPD’s public information officer, said graffiti on public or private property is considered vandalism but usually falls under a misdemeanor crime.
Boggess said OPD officers will walk the Greenbelt on patrol but it’s the trail’s length and the time of night when the graffiti work is done that make it difficult to catch anyone committing the crime.
“We do it as manpower allows,” said Boggess about patrolling the Greenbelt. “…There are so many places immediately on the Greenbelt and a little off the Greenbelt that get graffitied. And it may not get noticed quickly and it may not get removed quickly if it’s done in a more isolated spot.”
Anyone with information regarding graffiti can call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 270-687-8484.
Don Wilkins, dwilkins@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7299
