Conventions have been returning to Owensboro in big numbers this year.
And Dave Kirk, director of destination management for the Owensboro-Daviess County Convention & Visitors Bureau, says this fall will be “one of the busiest fall seasons in terms of conventions in Daviess County’s history.”
From now through early December, conventions should bring in more than $1 million to the city’s tourism economy, he said.
First up will be the Kentucky Women in Agriculture gathering Monday through Oct. 12.
Gabrielle Prevette, who serves on the organization’s board of directors, said, “Our annual conference moves from year to year to be more accessible to our members. In the past seven-plus years, we haven’t been further west than Bowling Green. We wanted to highlight Owensboro as it is a deeply rooted agricultural community.”
She added, “My personal experience of living in this community and working in this industry solidified this opportunity with our board back 2019, pre-pandemic. When deciding on a theme, the word that kept coming to mind was ‘community.’ Owensboro is known as being a friendly town. While it continues to grow, the community aspect remains, especially amongst the agricultural industry.”
Sarah Haynes, the CVB’s director of destination sales and services, said, “People are picking Owensboro as their destination for their conference at a rate we’ve never seen before. We offer a wide mix of venues at affordable rates. One minute you’re taking a music lesson and the next you’re sipping on some historical Green River Distilling Co. bourbon all while taking in Kentucky’s best view of the Ohio River.”
Jeff Esposito, general manager of the Owensboro Convention Center/Owensboro Sportscenter, said, “The Owensboro Convention Center is a true multi-use facility with the capacity to host a range of events. Whatever the event, the team is ready to deliver world-class results.”
But all the conventions aren’t at the convention center.
The Kentucky Thespian Society will meet at the RiverPark Center on Nov. 10-13.
Carolyn Greer, Kentucky Thespian Society chapter director, said the organization “decided to host our festival here in Owensboro because of the wonderful facilities available to us at the RiverPark Center, Owensboro Museum of Science and History and other downtown businesses.”
She said, “The Kentucky Thespian Festival requires workshop and performance spaces for over 400 attendees and guest artists making Owensboro the perfect location. Of course, our out-of-town guests love having hotels and eateries within walking distance of the RiverPark Center.”
Other gatherings this fall include the Kentucky Public Procurement Association on Oct. 18-21; the 44th Kentucky Aviation Association Conference & Exhibition, Oct. 26-28; and the Kentucky Sheriffs’ Association Conference on Dec. 3-9.
Keith Lawrence, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
