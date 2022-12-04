A recent solicitation for bids to install additional batting cages at Jack C. Fisher Park left city officials looking for other alternatives, after the sole bid on the work was more than twice what the city had expected.
The city will end up doing the work with its own crews rather than hiring a contractor.
The unexpected high bid was not entirely unusual for the year. Assistant City Manager Lelan Hancock said bids have varied quite a bit, with some bids being within expectations, while others have been much higher than normal.
Hancock said Friday officials are waiting to see what bid results they get later this year on the planned new fire training center, the first of several large projects on the schedule for the city.
City Parks Director Amanda Rogers said the city asked for proposals to add four new batting cages at Fisher Park, which would double the number of cages. To do the work, the department had $108,000 that was left over from other Fisher Park projects.
But when the sole bid on the project was opened, the contractor’s cost “was over $250,000,” Rogers said.
Hancock said the city wants the batting cages ready for next year, so the timeline on the project could have affected the contractor’s price, but said, “I don’t see why (the cost) should have been as high as it was.”
Bids “have kind of been all over the place,” Hancock said, and that other agencies the city has conferred with have experienced the same.
“We have had some I would say were uncommonly high,” Hancock said.
Various issues could be driving higher construction bids, such as challenges contractors are having finding workers, Hancock said. Rogers said the cost of materials, and the cost to ship materials, have also increased.
“It’s a little unpredictable at this point,” he said.
The city is about to solicit for bids for the new fire training center at the corner of J.R. Miller Boulevard and 14th Street. The city has a $5 million budget for the project.
“The fire training center (bids) will be a huge indicator for us; we we move into the sportsplex” project and other projects, Hancock said.
The city is in the design stage of an indoor sports complex, which the city has estimated will cost $18 million. Another major project scheduled to be bid next year is the transient boat dock on the riverfront, which is anticipated to cost $9.5 million.
“The cost of materials is slowing down,” which hopefully will effect construction bids, Hancock said.
Rogers said the city is able to move forward on the Fisher Park batting cages, by buying the materials and having the cages build and installed by crews from the Public Works Department. The work will be within the department’s $108,000 budget.
“We have some great guys” at Public Works to do the work, Rogers said. “I think we will be working on that over the course of the winter, so they will be ready by spring.”
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
