The city of Owensboro may turn to a consultant to survey the existing city streets to generate an updated pavement condition index.
A request for bids has been issued by the city with a deadline before 4 p.m. Thursday.
Dirk Dooper, assistant city engineer, said Monday that the city of Owensboro last updated its pavement condition index in 2019.
“We are going to have a consultant/contractor drive all the streets and they will measure the stresses of the current asphalt and our concrete streets and that will generate a rating,” Dooper said.
In years past, the city has trained college interns to conduct the study, but has opted to put the project up for bid this time.
Dooper said the ratings that are generated by the consultant with the winning bid will help the city determine its future paving and street projects list.
“Every street in the corporate city limits will be evaluated,” he said. “They will look at cracks, potholes, and bumps; they have a sensor that can measure all that.”
According to the bid documents available on the city’s website, the winning bidder will, “inspect all collector and arterial streets (62.13 centerline miles) in both directions (total of 124 miles) while local streets (201.75 miles) can be inspected with the centerline mile in one direction.”
A complete list of collector and arterial streets will be given to the selected consultant once the purchase order has been issued.
The city is requesting that a final report with the consultant’s findings be submitted no later than May 31, 2022. The final report will include, “a narrative discussing final agreed upon scope of work and how the survey was conducted to meet those requirements.”
Dooper said the lower a street is scored by the consultant, the worse shape it will be in. In the event that two streets have a similar score, the amount of traffic each street sees will be taken into consideration when determining its priority in the city’s paving schedule.
“Once the contractor generates a report, we can start with the worst or the lowest number and evaluate those streets for future projects,” he said.
