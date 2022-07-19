The City of Owensboro is seeking a firm to design the proposed indoor sports complex, a process that will include choosing a location and estimating project costs.
On Monday, the city issued a request for proposals for a consultant to design the proposed facility, develop project specifications for bids and help the city bid the project next summer.
City commissioners and Mayor Tom Watson said they support the idea of constructing an indoor sports complex, which would be used for both local sports leagues during the week, and for sports tournaments on weekends.
At a city commission work session last week, a consultant brought in to look at the feasibility of sportsplex said such a facility would generate $1.3 million in hotel room sales and $3.1 million in other sales annually, if the facility was booked for tournaments 50% of available weekends.
The request for proposals calls for an 80,000- to 100,000-square-foot facility with five basketball/volleyball courts, and indoor soccer field, concession area and office space.
What consultant Norman Gill gave commissioners last week was for an 88,000-square-foot facility.
At that size, Gill estimated the cost between $16 million to $17 million. The city’s maintenance cost was estimated at $307,000 annually, Gill said.
The RFQ request the design to be complete by Feb. 1 and for construction bids to be solicited by July 1. The consultant for the project will oversee the bid process and oversee construction of the facility.
When asked if the city was interested in new construction, or in remodeling an existing facility, City Manager Nate Pagan said both options were on the table.
“We’ll look at multiple sites and come back with a recommendation,” Pagan said.
The plan will include detailed designs, costs estimates “and proposals to fund the facility,” Pagan said.
City Parks Director Amanda Rogers said she has been preparing estimates on how a sportsplex would operate if it were under the parks department.
The options are to have the parks department manage the facility, or to contract with a third party that would be responsible for operations and booking sports tournaments.
Rogers said she is preparing “what I feel is a reasonable estimation of usage and rentals” for a calendar year if the parks department managed the facility.
Rogers said if the management company is hired, the company and the city will have to determine individuals responsibilities, such as who is responsible for what costs.
Rogers said she is enthusiastic about the possibility of the city having an indoor sports complex.
“The mayor said he wanted us to move quickly, which is awesome,” Rogers said.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
