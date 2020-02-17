The city of Owensboro is hoping to get millions of dollars from the federal government for the next five years to revitalize the northwest part of town.
Abby Shelton, community development director, said the Citizen Advisory Committee will hold a public hearing at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 17 at the Owensboro City Commission chambers to ask for proposals from the public about the type of projects that should happen in the Northwest Neighborhood Revitalization Strategy Area.
The proposed boundaries of the new revitalization district will include the areas of Walnut Street in the east, West Fifth Street in the south, Ewing Road in the west and the city limits at the Ohio River in the north.
Owensboro is hoping to improve the area with federal money through the Community Development Block Grant and HOME Investment Partnerships Program, which are both managed by the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development and are used to build or beautify structures.
Owensboro used the same federal programs for the Triplett Twist district. The Triplett Twist district revitalization process, which began in in 2015 and will end in June, involved millions of dollars in private and public money being pumped into the areas between Ninth Street to 24th Street and Breckenridge Street to portions of J.R. Miller Boulevard. The money was used for new home construction, facade upgrades to buildings and rehabilitation to existing homes.
In order to receive funding, a Consolidated Plan must be submitted to HUD. The Consolidated Plan is the framework for the next five years and includes housing priority needs of the area.
“It delineates pretty much how we’re going to apply the supposed funding,” Shelton said.
The Consolidated Plan is accompanied by an Annual Action Plan, which provides a summary of the revitalization efforts on a year-to-year basis.
The city has facilitated the usage of federal and private money in revitalizing numerous neighborhoods since 2000, including Mechanicsville, Old Germantown District and the Baptist Town neighborhoods.
Although not directly related to the plan, the city is soliciting bids to build a new Senior Community Center of Owensboro-Daviess County and rehab the current one. The center is in northwest Owensboro on Second Street.
Officials have stated the need for an updated structure in the area.
“It’s not as functional for a senior center as a new one is designed to be,” said Dana Peveler, the senior center’s executive director, in January. “And we’ve outgrown it.”
The city plans to submit the Consolidated and Annual Action Plan to HUD May 8. Residents who cannot attend Monday’s meeting can send verbal and written comments to Shelton at 270-687-8658 or sheltonam@owensboro.org.
Trey Crumbie, 270-691-7297, tcrumbie@messenger-inquirer.com.
