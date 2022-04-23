The City of Owensboro has officially declared its springtime "War on Potholes."
Residents are asked to report potholes and damage to Owensboro's streets during the week of April 25-29. The public is asked to report the location of potholes to City Action at 270-687-4444, cityaction@owensboro.org, or through the OnlyOwensboro app.
Residents are asked to be as specific as possible on locations, referencing a street address or intersection. City crews will repair potholes May 2-13.
For information, contact Street Manager Jake Trogden at 270-687-8680 or ryan.trogden@owensboro.org.
