The city of Owensboro held a first reading Tuesday that would provide $389,000 to expand the Owensboro Sportscenter’s parking lot.
To pay for it, the city plans to move $158,000 from the city’s replacement plan fund and $231,000 from the city’s facilities maintenance fund to the city’s capital project fund.
Assistant City Manager Lelan Hancock said the project would turn the former location of the old ice arena at West 12th Street and Parkview Avenue into additional parking.
Hancock referred more specific questions about the project to City Engineer Kevin Collignon who could not be reached for comment.
The city also held the first reading for an ordinance that would give $120,000 from the city’s general fund to the Senior Community Center of Owensboro-Daviess County.
Facing more than a $71,000 deficit, the Senior Community Center of Owensboro-Daviess County has asked the commission and Daviess Fiscal Court for emergency aid.
“My concern is the Meals on Wheels program,” Owensboro Mayor Tom Watson previously told the Messenger-Inquirer. “Sometimes that is the only contact that these people have; that is why we are looking at it very hard. We are starting to get everyone together and we are going to try to help alleviate their issues. If the commission decides to move forward, any potential funds will be something to sustain them and it will be up to them to make the adjustments they need to make it a viable nonprofit. We have to keep them going and we are looking for a positive outcome.”
The commission also approved the appointments of Veena Sallan and Heather Yeiser to the Owensboro Human Relations Commission during Tuesday’s meeting.
The city of Owensboro will have a special meeting Wednesday. Afterward, the city’s next regularly scheduled meeting is April 7.
City Manager Nate Pagan said the city will attempt to delay public presentations until the coronavirus pandemic has “run its course.” Public comment was not allowed during Tuesday’s meeting and minimal city staff attended.
Trey Crumbie, 270-691-7297, tcrumbie@messenger-inquirer.com.
