The city of Owensboro will hire a private firm to manage the planned downtown indoor sports complex, along with the Owensboro Convention Center and the Owensboro Sportscenter.
The city began advertising Monday for bids from firms to manage, book and staff the three facilities. The city currently uses OVG360 to manage the Sportscenter and convention center, but is asking for new bids so one firm can handle all three facilities, City Manger Nate Pagan said Monday.
OVG360’s contract with the city “is not necessarily up, but we plan to add the indoor sports facility to that contract,” Pagan said.
City officials had discussed having the sportsplex managed by the Owensboro Parks Department. Parks officials do book sports tournament for the ball fields at Jack C. Fisher Park.
But Pagan said having the parks department manage the sportsplex would have included putting parks in charge of hiring workers to staff the facility.
“We were hesitant to add an additional burden,” he said. “Ultimately, we decided we need a third party to manage” the sportsplex.
Having all three facilities under one management firm would allow the firm to book events in multiple venues if needed, such as if a sports tournament needed the sportsplex and use of the sports floors at the convention center.
Having different firms managing the facilities could result in competition between them for tournaments, which is “not in the best interest of the city,” Pagan said.
With a single firm, “not only do they not compete, but they can be used more strategically” to attract tournaments, Pagan said. Pagan said it is “in everyone’s best interest to have a single management” firm for the facilities.
OGV360 can submit a proposal to manage all three facilities, Pagan said.
The city has “no problems or unhappiness” with how OVG has managed the convention center or Sportscenter, Pagan said.
The contract would be for eight years.
The city will open bids after the bidding deadline on May 18, with plans to negotiate a contract that month, according to the bid documents.
