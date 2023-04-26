The city of Owensboro will hire a private firm to manage the planned downtown indoor sports complex, along with the Owensboro Convention Center and the Owensboro Sportscenter.

The city began advertising Monday for bids from firms to manage, book and staff the three facilities. The city currently uses OVG360 to manage the Sportscenter and convention center, but is asking for new bids so one firm can handle all three facilities, City Manger Nate Pagan said Monday.

James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse

