Officials are saying an area reserved to provide those with disabilities and mobility issues with better parking, and a place to view the Independence Day fireworks, was little used during the city’s All-American Fourth of July event Monday evening.
The top floor of the parking lot at Second and Locust streets near the Owensboro Convention Center was reserved for people with disability parking stickers on their vehicles during the event.
Mayor Tom Watson said not many people opted to utilize the reserved space.
“When I drove up there in the golf cart, there were only two cars up there,” he said. “It wasn’t quite dark yet, so I don’t know if it was utilized that much to be honest with you.”
Tim Ross, city public events director, said that the idea to provide members of the public with a designated space for those with mobility issues came from the Owensboro City Commission.
“It was something the City Commission had talked about months and months ago, about providing some more parking availability for those with mobility concerns so that was something we looked at,” he said.
Ross said the area did not appear to be used by many people to view the fireworks, but a decision has not yet been made about whether more accessible parking for those with disabilities or mobility issues will be made available in a designated area in the future.
“We had everything set up and ready to go for those folks, and it was not heavily utilized,” Ross said. “Anything that we do from an events standpoint, whether it is July 4th or Air Show, we kind of evaluate all the pieces, so we haven’t made any decisions about it moving forward.”
