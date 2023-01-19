Drug-related crimes increased slightly in the city in 2022, with officers issuing more charges related to methamphetamine and marijuana crimes, and incidents related to fentanyl, cocaine and heroin.

According to statistics OPD Maj. Mike Staples presented to the Alliance for a Drug-Free Owensboro-Daviess County earlier this week, OPD officers responded to nearly 500 crimes related to methamphetamine last year. Those numbers included 110 offenses of trafficking in meth and 362 offenses of possession of meth.

James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter:

@JamesMayse

