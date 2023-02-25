FIRE TRAINING CENTER CENTER

This is an artist rendering of the training bays that will be included in the new fire training center being built for the Owensboro Fire Department.

 Rendering submitted

City officials have selected a contractor to build a new fire training center for the Owensboro Fire Department, with the goal of having the facility complete by March of next year.

Assistant City Manager Lelan Hancock said officials awarded the contract to Danco Construction Inc., which submitted a $5.525 million bid.

James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter:

@JamesMayse

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.