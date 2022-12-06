City officials expect to vote to purchase multiple properties during its meeting Tuesday, which will be used to construct an 88,000-square-foot indoor sports complex.
Commissioners will vote on a memorandum of agreement to purchase multiple lots in the 500 block of West Third Street, two lots in the 500 block of West Fourth Street, two lots in the 300 block of Cedar Street and one lot in the 300 block of Locust Street. The area houses the former Owensboro Antique Mall.
City Manager Nate Pagan said Monday the memorandum calls for the city to purchase the property for $3.5 million. The land is included in the cost of the estimated $19 million sportsplex project, Pagan said. The site is currently owned by Tom Gipe.
The sports complex began moving forward earlier this year and is already under design. Officials have said having a facility for sports such as basketball and other indoor sports will help the city attract sports tournaments.
The working plan is the sportsplex would be available for public use on weekdays and would host tournaments on weekends.
A consultant who has worked on multiple similar facilities told commissioners in July a “sportsplex” would generate about $1.3 million a year in hotel room rentals and $3.1 million annually in other sales, if the facility was booked for tournaments 50% of weekends.
City officials also considered sites on south Frederica Street, Carter Road and the city’s east side before staff and commissioners settled on the Third Street location, Pagan said.
The site “is a complete and full block” with 90,000 square feet available, Pagan said.
Mayor Tom Watson and city commissioners said Monday the site would put the sportsplex within walking distance of the Owensboro Convention Center, downtown hotels and other amenities.
“The locality was the determinate factor,” Watson said.
Commissioner Mark Castlen said he wanted the sportplex to go to the city’s west side, but the site on Carter Road was not suitable for building.
Castlen said the lot officials considered “was a big sand box” and it would have been costly to set a foundation there.
The Third Street location “is close to the parking garage. It’s close to hotels,” Castlen said.
With the convention center nearby, the city could attract sport tournaments that use both the sportsplex and the sports floors at the convention center, Castlen said.
Mayor Pro Tem Larry Maglinger said: “To me, it was much better than the other sites in its location to the parking garage.”
The sportsplex will behind the site where Riverfront Brio, an affiliate of Gulfstream Services, will erect a 121-room hotel and parking garage.
City Commissioner Bob Glenn said he hopes the sportsplex announcement will spur Riverfront Brio to move the hotel project along. Glenn also said proximity to the convention center will help draw larger sports tournaments to the city.
“It is close to a number of hotels, and that’s a plus,” because the hotels and convention center will be within “walking distance,” Glenn said.
People driving several hours for tournaments will be able to park for the entire weekend and stay downtown for events and restaurants, Glenn said.
Commissioner Jeff Sanford said having the facility downtown will be a draw.
“I think (downtown) is a place people want to be,” Sanford said. “It’s a showpiece we have, that we should be showing people.”
While Sanford said he personally supported the sportsplex going to the west side, having it downtown makes the facility more accessible.
“I would rather have it in the center of the city” than on the west side, Sanford said.
