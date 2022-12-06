SPORTSPLEX

This is a view of the Owensboro Antique Mall property on Monday at 500 W. Third St., which is the planned location of the $19 million indoor sports complex.

 Photo by Alan Warren, Messenger-Inquirer | awarren@messenger-inquirer.com

City officials expect to vote to purchase multiple properties during its meeting Tuesday, which will be used to construct an 88,000-square-foot indoor sports complex.

Commissioners will vote on a memorandum of agreement to purchase multiple lots in the 500 block of West Third Street, two lots in the 500 block of West Fourth Street, two lots in the 300 block of Cedar Street and one lot in the 300 block of Locust Street. The area houses the former Owensboro Antique Mall.

James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter:

@JamesMayse

