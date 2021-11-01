The city of Owensboro has signed the contract for a temporary fire station to house Station 2 firefighters while the West Parrish Avenue station is renovated.
Assistant City Manager Lelan Hancock said the city was finalizing a contract with property owner Vince Hayden to rent the former Valor Oil facility at 1734 East Parrish Ave. The city has a six-month lease and will rent the building for $7,000 a month.
Firefighters at Station 2 are vacating the East Parrish Avenue station. Plans call for Q&S Contracting to expand the station by about 1,200 feet. Officials have said previously that the station needs to be expanded to accommodate extra fire staff.
Hancock said the leased building has two bays for fire equipment and office space that can be used for operations and living space.
“We are staying within the service area” of Station 2, so response times should not be affected, Hancock said. The building is less than a mile from Station 2, Hancock said.
“The building is outfitted pretty close to what we need for a fire station,” Hancock said.
The plan calls for the city to take possession of the building on Monday and to have firefighters moved in on Nov. 11. The move would be gradual, Hancock said, because firefighters at Station 2 have to be able to respond to calls for service while the move is taking place.
Officials from the fire department have been working on how to best use the space and how to transition to the temporary facility.
“It should be a smooth transition,” Hancock said. “We’ve got a good leadership team at the fire department ... Their planning aspect is impeccable and assures we’ll have a successful move that doesn’t disrupt service.”
The plan is to have the work done at Station 2 in four to five months. Having the firefighters out of the building will allow construction crews to work on all parts of the station at once, Hancock said.
Work at Station 2 should begin in the near future, Hancock said.
“As of right now, we are sitting in pretty good shape,” Hancock said. “We have a pre-construction meeting on Wednesday” to discuss construction issues.
“Outside of reasons we can’t control, we feel comfortable (construction crews) can make deadline,” Hancock said.
