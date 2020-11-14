In April, with many businesses across Kentucky closed by the coronavirus pandemic, the city announced a three-part plan that included a $2,500 grant to small businesses with 10 or fewer employees, a credit to all “city commercial sanitation” accounts of $18 for May and June; and a Rental Assistance Program providing up to three months of rental assistance for eligible renters.
Seven months have passed.
And one small business owner, who asked that his name not be used, says he still hasn’t seen the check he was approved for back in the spring.
“The small business program was funded using both local and federal funds,” City Manager Nate Pagan said.
He said those businesses whose grants were funded by local dollars have received their money.
But Pagan said, “We are still awaiting approval from the federal government allowing us to release the federal funds.”
He said, “These funds will be remitted to the approved applicants as soon as we receive approval.”
The federal funds total $294,117.
Mayor Tom Watson said, “I’m disgusted at how long it’s taking. It’s not Frankfort, it’s HUD (the Department of Housing and Urban Development).”
He said, “They’ve had our application since June. It’s 800 pages. They keep sending something back and having us change a paragraph. And then, it’s something else.”
Watson said, “I’m not worried that we won’t get it. But I can’t understand what’s taking so long. I’ve emailed a contact in Washington to see if they can help. And I’m checking with Sen. (Mitch) McConnell’s office. I imagine all cities are experiencing this. I’m trying to get to the bottom of it.”
Small businesses that were struggling in the spring shouldn’t still be waiting for the money in the fall, he said.
Abby Shelton, the city’s community development director, said, “The Consolidated Plan and Annual Action Plan contains the programming for the next five years of CDBG and HOME Partnership Program funds as well as the CDBG-CV funds or the COVID-19 CARES Act funding.”
She said the city has received two rounds of funding and there is one “we have not signed a grant agreement for.
Shelton said in an email, “We are unable to allocate any of that funding until we receive the approval for the plans mentioned above. At this point, there is no way to pinpoint how many businesses could benefit from this program from the two rounds of funding we were told we would receive.”
Back in April, Watson said, “Our small businesses don’t have big-time accountants or attorneys to help manage a lot of these programs, so we made it as simple as we could. Our goal is to be able to help them hopefully keep going until something else happens. Everyone at the city did a great job making it simple and directing the funds where they can do the most good. I am really pleased that we can do that.”
The programs the city created are funded through a combination of Community Development Block Grants and the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act.
Those grants were supplemented with the city’s general fund.
The city allocated $300,000 to divide up on a first-come, first-served basis.
To qualify, businesses had to have experienced a loss of income due to COVID-19.
Watson said he hopes to have an answer from Washington soon about when the money can be spent.
Keith Lawrence 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
