The annual city surplus auction, originally scheduled for May 7, will be postponed to a later date because of the coronavirus.
Dane’ Galloway, deputy director of finance and support services for the city of Owensboro, said the new date likely won’t be scheduled until Gov. Andy Beshear’s restrictions on public gatherings ease.
“We will hold it,” she said. “Whether it be spring, summer, early fall, we will still hold the auction.”
Galloway said the auction will again be at the Owensboro Sportscenter.
Although the auction is city-sponsored, entities such as the Regional Water Resource Agency, Daviess County and Owensboro public school districts, the Owensboro Riverport Authority, the Owensboro Metropolitan Planning Commission, the city of Whitesville and Owensboro Municipal Utilities have participated in the past.
The entities that participate get a portion of the proceeds, which have ranged from $250,000 to about $500,000.
The annual auction is popular with Daviess County residents and past items have included trucks, vans, utility vehicles, buses, mowers, trailers, shop and lawn equipment, kitchen equipment, computers and more.
Galloway wasn’t sure what items would be for sale this year. The participating agencies are given a deadline of late March or early April to finalize their surplus items, but the coronavirus has put that on hold.
“We pushed all those deadlines back,” she said.
Galloway said about 300 to 400 people sign up to bid on the items each year.
“I think it’s always something that a lot of people in the community enjoy attending,” she said.
Trey Crumbie, 270-691-7297, tcrumbie@messenger-inquirer.com.
