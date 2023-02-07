Owensboro city officials plan to build two new homes in the Northwest Neighborhood Revitalization Area this year, and will sell the homes to first-time homebuyers of low to moderate income.
On Monday, the city posted a request for bids to build a new home at 56 Woodford Ave. and at 1533 Herr Ave. City Community Development Director Abby Shelton said the lots are owned by the city.
When asked if the homes were Habitat for Humanity projects, Shelton said, “Those are actually our home builds through the city” and that the building projects would be subsidized through federal HOME funds.
The city is engaged in a revitalization project in the northwest NRSA, which is between the Ohio River and Fifth Street, and between Walnut Street and Ewing Road and Texas Avenue. The city has used both its own dollars as well as federal funds to finance rehabilitation of existing residences and rental properties, to improve commercial facades, and to provide down payment assistance and help people build new homes.
As of mid-January, the city had put $4.547 million into the NRSA, and had attracted $5.704 million in private investment.
Shelton said the goal of the program is to both improve the neighborhoods with new construction, while assisting first-time homebuyers. Participants must meet income guidelines. An applicant must be at or below 80% of the county’s median income, and must be able to obtain a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage.
“We have two first-time homebuyers who have applied for these homes,” Shelton said. Because the cost of building the homes is subsidized, the city can sell them for less than the cost of construction.
“Obviously, we want to create affordable housing,” while also working to “beautify the neighborhood,” she said.
“We’re not sure how much they will sell for,” Shelton said, and that the home price will be difference between the construction cost and the assessed value.
“It will be a lower cost than what we build it for,” Shelton said.
The homes are the first two the city will build in the Northwest NRSA. Shelton said available funding will determine whether the city builds additional homes in the neighborhoods.
“We have a waiting list of first-time homebuyers for these homes,” Shelton said.
