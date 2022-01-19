Owensboro city commissioners are preparing to allocate more than $2 million in American Rescue Plan Act dollars to complete a large sewer project that extends from downtown.
Commissioners heard the first reading of an ordinance to allocate $2.5 million to Regional Water Resource Agency to complete replacing the downtown ravine sewer. The total cost of the project is $9.218 million.
RWRA director Joe Schepers said that at one time, the ravine sewer line extended from the Owensboro riverfront at Frederica Street to the southwest.
“Property owners have put in different size pipes, whatever they happened to have, into the ravine,” Schepers said Tuesday. Over time, the ravine was filled in, and homes and structures were built over it.
Two sections of the ravine sewer have already been fixed. The final section, roughly between the Owensboro Convention Center and the city’s Public Works building on West Fifth Street, will be separated so the sanitary sewer and storm sewer lines are no longer combined. New sewer lines will be installed so line doesn’t run under private property, Schepers said.
The old pipes will be filled in with concrete, Schepers said.
City Manager Nate Pagan said a number of streets will be affected by the project, with work taking place on Second, Third, Fourth, Fifth, Seventh, Walnut, Elm, Poplar, Maple, Orchard and Castlen streets. Pagan said the affected sections won’t be entirely closed to traffic during the project.
Pagan said 11 businesses rely on the sewer line for service. If the line were to fail, businesses employing 288 people would be affected, Pagan said.
“This is a time-sensitize project,” Pagan said.
RWRA has already selected a contractor. Schepers said Cleary Construction, of Tompkinsville, has been sent a notice of being selected.
“The work should hopefully begin this spring,” Pagan said.
In other business, commissioners approved a municipal order to rebate a portion of occupational license fees to Sazerac Distillers, which is planning a $28.9 million expansion at Glenmore Distillery. The expansion was announced in 2018 and will create 61 jobs. The project is underway, and 39 of the positions have already been created, Pagan said.
The company is adding new bottling lines and bulk storage tanks at Glenmore and increasing processing capacity.
