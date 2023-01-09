Owensboro City Commissioners plan to move forward with funding several major projects in the planning stages this month, including an indoor sports complex downtown.
Commissioners will hold first reading at a special called noon meeting Tuesday, Jan. 10, on a $35.350 million bond issue for the projects. One project that won’t be funded is a transient boat dock, which commissioners split over last month.
The bond would finance the sports complex planned for downtown, a new fire training center and renovations for Fire Station Three for the Owensboro Fire Department, and new light poles for Jack C. Fisher Park.
Commissioners voted last month to table the bond, which then included the transient boat dock, after commissioners disagreed on whether or not the boat dock was worth the expected $9.5 million investment.
Commissioners Bob Glenn and Larry Maglinger support the project, while Mayor Tom Watson and Mayor Pro Tem Mark Castlen are both opposed. Commissioner Pam Smith-Wright took office for the new term last week.
City Manager Nate Pagan said commissioners will be scheduled to vote on the new bond ordinance next week.
“In consultation with our financial advisors, they advice we issue bonds by the end of January,” Pagan said Monday. Issuing the bonds this month would mean the city could lock in a 4.3% interest rate on the bonds.
“There is an anticipated rate increase on Feb. 1,” Pagan said.
Watson said currently, “there’s no appetite for doing the boat dock” among commissioners.
“Around here, it takes three votes, and there are not three votes to move forward with that,” Watson said. “That’s not to say we can’t entertain the thought process further on.”
Smith-Wright said she has spoken to city residents, and that, “a lot of them are not in favor of a boat dock at this time.”
Smith-Wright said she was not involved in previous discussions about the boat dock, and that, “I’m not going to make a hasty decision.”
“I think, one day, we should look at that,” Smith-Wright said of the boat dock project. The dock was part of the downtown revitalization plan, Smith-Wright said.
To arguments that boaters do not come to Owensboro, Smith-Wright said, “maybe they don’t come here because we don’t have a dock here.”
“It’s like how everybody pitched a fit about the park downtown,” Smith-Wright said, referring to the city’s creation of a new Smothers Park. “But now that everyone comes to it and loves it, it’s (considered) the best thing we’ve ever done.”
More from this section
Glenn said commissioners want to bond the sportsplex, OFD and Fisher Park projects before interest rates increase again.
“There’s no point in delaying it,” Glenn said, and that, “there’s absolutely no reason we get the fire training center, Station Three or the electrical (poles) delayed, because we have controversy over one project.”
Glenn said the cost of the boat dock could decrease if the price of steel comes down.
“I also think we need to look forward, and that’s what we are trying to do with the boat dock,” Glenn said. The city has the resources to do the project now, and has decreased its debt, Glenn said.
“The city is in good financial shape. That’s another good argument for getting the facility built,” Glenn said.
Maglinger said, “I hope there will be further discussion” on the boat dock.
Maglinger added other projects in the current bond ordinance need to be funded.
“My focus right now is we fund the new fire training center, Fire Station Three and the light poles at Fisher Park,” Maglinger said.
Of the boat dock, Maglinger said, “It’s an opportunity to complete our downtown waterfront infrastructure, and I think it’s something we need to continue.”
The city formerly was a destination for watercraft, when there was a dock at the Executive Inn Rivermont, Maglinger said.
“I think that need is still there,” Maglinger said. “I’m hoping we can get back to that (issue) and really explain the real usage of it.”
Castlen said, “I’m still crossing my fingers, but I feel the boat dock is dead in the water, so to speak.” Later, Castlen said, “I have heard no one support it.”
Castlen said the other projects need to be bonded this month to avoid higher interest rates. On the dock project, Castlen said supporters of other projects have made a financial contribution to the work.
“Are we going to cater to a small, little niche group and give them $9.5 million, and them not be involved in it?” Castlen said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.