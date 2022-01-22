The city of Owensboro has completed its sweep of the city for leaves, and sanitation crews will only be collecting leaves on an on-call basis.
A city press release say sanitation workers have completed their third pass through all of the city's leaf collection zones.
For leaf collection, call 270-687-8760 or the City Action Line 270-687-4444. The deadline for people wanting leaves collected is Feb. 11.
City crews begin collecting brush on February 16.
