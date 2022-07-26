The city of Owensboro is soliciting bids to conduct a salary study in an effort to determine how the city can compete with other government agencies and the private sector.

On Monday, the city released a request for proposals, to hire a consultant to determine a study of city employee salaries and benefits for all job classifications. Part of the study will include comparing the city’s pay and benefits to other public and private sector employers within an 80-mile radius.

James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.