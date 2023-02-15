Owensboro city commissioners will consider creating new salary scales for city employees this year in an effort to make the city a more competitive employer.
Tuesday afternoon, commissioners reviewed a recommendation to change salary scales. If approved, the amount an employee earns on each “step” on the scale would increase over time.
The net result would be an increase in starting wages, while current city workers would receive “step” increases to ensure they earn more than starting workers in similar positions and that their salaries are more aligned to the area market for government workers.
Commissioners received the results of a compensation study conducted by the firm JER HR Group, which is a human resource consultant. The study compared salaries across multiple job categories against similar jobs in Bowling Green and Henderson, and against agencies such as Owensboro Municipal Utilities, Regional Water Resource Agency and Owensboro Public Schools.
“We have talked over the last several years about our difficulty attracting talent,” City Manager Nate Pagan said during a city work session at City Hall. In attracting workers, the city “had fallen behind comparable organizations we compete with.”
Blair Johanson, managing consultant for JER HR Group, said, “we have seen quite a lot of movement across the country” in workers migrating to better-paying jobs.
When city government pay scales were compared to the other agencies in the study, the city’s pay scales were an average of 6.43% lower, Johanson said.
The new starting step for job classifications would increase under the proposal, which, if approved, will become effective in June. Existing employees would move up to the step on the pay scale that pays a higher salary, city HR manager Josh Bachmeier said.
More from this section
Existing workers would also receive a step increase to prevent new workers in the same job categories from earning more. Current employees additionally would receive another step increase, to bring their salaries closer to the average of the entities Owensboro was compared to in the study, Bachmeier said.
The recommendation also calls for a cost-of-living increase that would be in the city’s next budget, which starts in July.
Pagan said the plan would be revisited every three to five years to make sure the city was remaining “market competitive” with places competing for the same workers.
“This study gets us up to market to a large degree,” Pagan said. “That makes it important every year we give a market-rate cost-of-living adjustment to stay there. If we get to the point where we’re giving smaller cost-of-living increases every year, like we’ve done in the past, that’s how we could fall behind, potentially, in the future.”
Pagan said he and Bachmeier would meet with city employees to discuss the proposal. Commissioners would have to pass the plan as an ordinance.
The city has the funds to manage the pay increases, Pagan said.
“From a financial perspective, we feel the recommendation (JER) is bringing forward is something we can afford” without raising taxes, Pagan said “This does get our police and fire starting wages above Henderson and Bowling Green both, in some cases substantially above.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.