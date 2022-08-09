The city of Owensboro is advertising for contractors to demolish 10 vacant homes across the city.
The homes are on nine properties, and all of the homes have been declared unfit for occupancy by the city after a lengthy process of first trying to work with the property owners.
City housing inspector and code enforcement officer Joe Sublett said the city hopes to demolish additional dilapidated homes this year, if funds are available.
The current city budget includes $185,000 for demolition, and the plan in the city budget is take down 15 to 18 homes during the current fiscal year.
The houses to be demolished under the current bid are all single-family homes that have been unoccupied for some time, Sublett said.
“They have all fallen into disrepair through neglect,” Sublett said. The homes “have been vacant for a period of at least 18 months,” he said. “Each of these structures have been prohibited as occupancy prohibited, meaning they are not fit for anyone to spend the night in.”
The homes have been the subject of numerous complaints, Sublett said.
Before moving to demolish the homes, city officials first tried to work with property owners — a process which first involved trying to find owners, Sublett said.
“We attempt through our process to locate the PVA owner of record,” Sublett said.
If they owners can’t be found, or if they sign a waiver allowing the demolition, the house is destroyed, Sublett said.
“Some could not be found at all,” he said.
If a property owner disputes that demolition, they can make an appeal to the Code Enforcement Board, which holds a hearing, listens to the property owner’s information, and takes a vote.
“There have been several that have done that this cycle,” Sublett said.
After the property is demolished, the owner has 30 days to repay the cost, if the owner doesn’t pay, the city will file a demolition lien against the property, along with a lien for any mowing the city did at the site.
“Eventually, they will be sold to the highest bidder at the courthouse steps,” Sublett said.
The bids are scheduled to be opened later this month. The chosen contractor will have 120 days to finish the demolition.
Sublett said existing funds will determine if any additional dilapidated homes can be torn down this year.
“It remains to be seen. It depends on how the bids come in,” Sublett said. “We do our bet to get as many hazard structures as we can in a fiscal year.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
