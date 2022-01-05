The city of Owensboro could receive up to $2 million from a class action lawsuit filed against opioid manufacturer Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies and various opioid distributors.
In July, Johnson & Johnson, which owns Janssen Pharmaceutical, settled a lawsuit filed by states and cities against the company and three opioid distributors.
Tuesday evening, Owensboro city commissioners approved a municipal order to execute documents related to receiving payments in the settlement, including documents to release the defendants from any existing or potential future claims.
City Attorney Mark Pfieffer said Kentucky will receive 2.1% of a total $26 billion settlement, which would be paid over 18 years. The state, cities and counties will split the funds.
If all of the settlement funds are paid, Owensboro and Daviess County could receive up to $4 million, Pfeiffer said.
“Ultimately, it cold bring the city as much as $2 million,” Pfeiffer said. The city and county will have to determine how to split the payments.
The first payment should be distributed in the summer, Pfeiffer said.
The funds are designated to be used in specific ways, such as for opioid abuse treatment, supplying the opioid antidote Narcan to emergency responders, for services for inmates in jails and for education about opioid addiction.
Mayor Tom Watson said he supports the city being part of the settlement because the fund will go toward combating opioid addiction.
The settlement, city manager Nate Pagan said, “is a good thing for the city.”
“Unfortunately, it’s needed,” he said.
Daviess County Attorney Claud Porter said Fiscal Court has already submitted its documents to receive funds through the settlement.
