Owensboro Mayor Tom Watson said Monday that he is interested in exploring ways the city might be able to assist the Owensboro-Daviess County Christmas Parade committee moving forward.
Despite the name, the Owensboro-Daviess County Christmas Parade is not a city or county event. The parade is put on by a committee of volunteers, and last week the 2021 edition that was scheduled for Nov. 20 as a “reverse parade” was canceled.
Watson said he plans to talk with city staff and examine the potential of assisting the parade committee, which is a private group. Watson said a possibility would be to partner with another organization to assist the parade.
“My statement is I’m going to look into it, since we have no control over it,” Watson said.
The parade was canceled last year because of the pandemic. This year, a “reverse parade” of static floats and participants was planned, with a goal of preventing large crowds of people from bunching together along the street. People would have walked past the floats and bands at their own pace.
But the parade committee said in a statement last week that “public support has been vocally against the planned event.” The committee also said it was having trouble attracting volunteers to help during the event and that expenses had increased while revenues were anticipated to be cut by more than 80%.
Watson said he wants to learn how the parade is organized and managed.
“I just don’t know what happened to bring it to where it is,” Watson said.
Watson said a possibility would be to “partner with the county, or with Visit Owensboro” to assist the parade committee.
“What I’m going to do is find out who is responsible for what,” Watson said.
Regarding complaints about the parade being stationary this year, Watson said people had an opportunity to see a parade in downtown over the weekend, when the Owensboro-Daviess County Veterans Organization hosted their Veterans Day parade.
City Public Events Director Tim Ross said there is no plan to provide assistance to the Christmas Parade committee beyond what the city already provides, which includes police presence and traffic control along the parade route, street closures for the parade and sanitation.
“The group that has been managing the Christmas Parade ... intend to bring it back next year,” Ross said. “We will continue to give them the support we have.
“The hope would certainly be next year is a more normal year,” Ross said.
County Judge-Executive Al Mattingly said he doesn’t see the county taking a role in the parade.
“The public doesn’t understand, the city and county do not put that parade on,” Mattingly said. “I think the city and county would be ill-equipped to provide volunteers. I can’t go to my employees and say, ‘you have to work the Christmas parade.’ ”
Having a government entity involved would change the parade, Mattingly said, because government has to follow regulations a private group does not.
Regarding finances, Mattingly said, “we provide money to the United Way to distribute to nonprofit organizations,” so the parade committee could apply for dollars from them.
Mattingly said he felt the parade would continue.
“I suspect that wonderful organization will do the same (in 2022) that have have done for 84 years, and we’ll see a parade, if the pandemic allows it,” he said.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
