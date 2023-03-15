The city’s Neighborhood Alliances will be hosting a free tree seedling giveaway for city residents Saturday at the Owensboro Sportscenter.
The event is in honor of World Planting Day. Residents may receive two Roughleaf Dogwood seedlings per household.
The seedlings will be given away between 8-11 a.m. in the Sportscenter parking lot.
People must present a photo ID and a recent Owensboro Municipal Utilities bill to prove city residency.
