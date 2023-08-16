The city of Owensboro will hold its annual "Trail of Treats" on Thursday, Oct. 26, in downtown.
The event will be from 5:30-8 p.m. on both West Second Street and Veterans Boulevard between Daviess Street and Frederica Street.
The event will involve children and families trick-or-treating along the routes, along with live music and characters in costume. Over 60 local business and organizations are anticipated to set up trick-or-treat booths for the event.
Organizations interested in participating can find an application at owensboro.org/trail-of-treats. Booths will be assigned on a first-come, first-served basis.
For additional information, contact city events Director Tim Ross at 270-687-8350.
