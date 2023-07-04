The city of Owensboro will host its annual “All-American Fourth of July” event on the Owensboro Riverfront today, July 4.
The event, presented by Meijer and Jerry Ray Davis Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, will begin at 5 p.m. at Smothers Park with live music by Whiskey Row, followed by a 7 p.m. performance from the Downtown Band.
A 15-minute fireworks show will originate from barges on the Ohio River beginning at 9:15 p.m., while three additional locations — Jerry Ray Davis Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, Owensboro Sportscenter/Moreland Park and Owensboro Warehouse Leasing — will host firework displays simultaneously.
The fireworks show will be choreographed to a music soundtrack that will be broadcast on 92.5 FM WBKR.
The fireworks launch sites throughout the city will not be open to the public due to safety concerns and the safety of pyrotechnic professionals. Spectators attempting to watch from the launch sites will cause the fireworks at that location to be halted.
