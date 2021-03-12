The Owensboro HydroFair will be the site of the American Powerboat Association’s North American national championship when the event takes over the city’s riverfront in August.
City and racing officials made the announcement during a Thursday press conference at the Owensboro Convention Center.
City Public Events Director Tim Ross said having the APBA championship in Owensboro means a high number of racing teams from both coasts and Canada could participate in the three-day event, which will be held Aug. 20-22.
“We are anticipating over 60 teams, now that we have the North American (championship) designation,” Ross said.
The championship brings “a little more stature” to the HydroFair, which was scheduled to be held last year but was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are kind of in the middle of the country,” Ross said. “These race teams are kind of seeing this as an ‘east vs. west’ competition.”
Ross said crowd estimates for the weekend are difficult to estimate because of the pandemic.
“On a normal year, we would anticipate 20,000 folks coming down on hydroplane weekend,” he said.
The Canadian province of Quebec has a number of hydroplane teams. “We are anticipating quite a few of those teams coming down from Canada,” Ross said.
Several city officials, including Mayor Tom Watson, were at the convention center for the announcement.
“We believe in this,” Watson said of the event.
Randy Lientz, race director for American Hydroplane Events LLC, said fuel for the race teams and for the rescue boats, dive teams and officiating boats is being provided by Valor Oil’s Renegade Racing Fuel, which is the event’s official fuel. There will be separate sites for the hydroplanes and service boats to fuel, with the hydroplanes fueling at English Park.
Toby Baptiste, founder of Renegade Race Fuel & Lubricants, said being a partner with HydroFair “really fits our core values.”
“We started this division to be an advocate for grass-roots racing,” Baptiste said.
“We are beyond excited” to be part of the festival, he said.
Reserved seat sales went on sale Thursday at the event’s website, owensborohydrofair.com. Reserved tables of six are being sold on the convention center’s outdoor terrace, and indoor tables are on sale on the third floor.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
