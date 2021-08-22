Everything from bucket trucks and decommissioned police cruisers to jewelry, office equipment and electronics will be sold to the highest bidder during the annual City of Owensboro Surplus Auction on Sept. 9 at the Owensboro Sportscenter, 1215 Hickman Ave.
Dane’ Galloway, deputy director of finance and support services for the city of Owensboro, said Thursday that a public auction is one of the Kentucky State Procurement-approved procedures for the disposal of excess property.
“So it is one of the ways that the city gets rid of any excess property that we have, and we coordinate with other agencies, also,” Galloway said.
Other local agencies that participate in the city auction includes Daviess County Public Schools, Owensboro Public Schools, Owensboro Municipal Utilities and the Owensboro Riverport Authority.
While the auction officially begins at 10 a.m. Sept. 9, pre-registration and a preview for registered bidders will be from noon to 2 p.m. Sept. 8 at the Sportscenter.
Kurtz Auction and Realty, which has been in business since 1945 and handling auctions in Owensboro since 1963, was awarded the city’s contract for auctioneering services.
Clay Taylor, auctioneer and agent with Kurtz Auction and Realty, said the wide range of items that will be sold during the city surplus auction will help make for a great event.
“For a good auction, you hope for a wide range of varied items so that you can attract a big crowd that may be interested in one thing but something else might peak their interest,” Taylor said. “Of course you hope for the crowd to be there, as we heavily rely on crowd participation, so our goal is to get the word out there to as many people as possible.”
Galloway said the the city was not able to have its auction last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. While it will be held in the latter half of the year for 2021, the auction typically occurs during the spring.
“We decided to do it in the fall because we started to accumulate several things, and other agencies have reached out wondering about getting things into an auction, and we told them we would do it in the fall,” she said.
Galloway said the city has not had any issues with finding storage space for the auction items, but that wouldn’t have been the case for much longer.
Taylor said said two auction rings will run simultaneously throughout the auction, and duplicate bid numbers can be issued for anyone who would like to bid as a team with a partner and tackle both auction rings at the same time.
“For the first hour outside we sell some bicycles, mopeds, some lawn equipment and some smaller items, and at 11 a.m. we start to sell the larger vehicles items,” he said.
Galloway said how the money generated by the auction is allocated depends on the organization a particular item came from and state rules and regulations.
“Some of the money goes to just the general fund, which is operations of just normal city functions, police department, fire department, support services, finance and IT,” she said. “Then some of the things, like the property recover and drug seizures, those monies have to go back to those specific funds and there are laws that guide us on what that money can be spent on.”
For more information about the Owensboro Surplus Auction, visit www.kurtzauction.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.