The city of Owensboro will be showing its support for the people of Ukraine every night for the next 30 days.
City Mayor Tom Watson told commissioners Tuesday the city will light the bridge in the colors of the Ukraine flag — blue and yellow — at 7 each night.
“We have had multiple requests to City Hall ... to do something to recognize the desperate situations that Ukraine is in,” Watson said.
Watson recounted the experience of his mother, who lived in Belgium during the German occupation in World War II.
“I can really have heartfelt understanding of just how difficult it is to be in your home and hiding,” Watson said. “My mother used to hide in cellars and get moved each night so they could stay safe, because her dad was in the resistance.
“My heart goes out to the people of Ukraine.”
The city, “as a general rule,” doesn’t change the bridge lighting in honor of specific causes, Watson said.
“But in this instance, we felt it was appropriate to light the bridge in support of those people hiding in their basements, and in the subways, and getting shot in the street as Russia continues its onslaught of Ukraine,” he said. “In this, with the horrendous things going, we thought it was well worth the effort for Owensboro to participate in supporting the Ukrainian people.”
The bridge will be lighted in the Ukrainian colors for 30 minutes each night, Watson said. The timing was selected in honor of the 30th anniversary of Ukraine’s independence.
Of the Russian invasion, Watson said “the city of Owensboro condemns these actions and offers our thoughts and prayers to the citizens of Ukraine.”
