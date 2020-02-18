The Owensboro City Commission is scheduled to have a first reading at its 5 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18, meeting at City Hall of an ordinance officially repealing the Medical Control Authority, according to City Manager Nate Pagan.
The Medical Control Authority was replaced by the Ambulance Contracting Authority late last year. The new board, which is responsible for overseeing the ambulance contracts and services provided to the citizens of Owensboro-Daviess County and ensuring that all contractual obligations are being met, was restructured by the county and city after a disagreement with Owensboro Health regarding the three-way split of a $150,000 subsidy for American Medical Response ambulance services and OH’s refusal to provide backup ambulance services, according to city officials.
The new backup ambulance service — Evansville-based Deaconess — will only step in if AMR’s contract were to terminate prematurely. The agreement does not contractually obligate Deaconess to provide backup to AMR in cases of ambulance shortages or any adverse event.
Both the county and the city have three appointed board members each, consisting of a representative of the sheriff’s office, police department, county fire department, city fire department and two community members.
The county attorney, city attorney, 911 director and a representative from Owensboro Health serve as auxiliary members and do not vote.
Aside from the change in name, the ACA will also reorganize its board structure and bylaws establishing board protocols courtesy of Daviess County Attorney Claud Porter and Owensboro City Attorney Steve Lynn.
The city is scheduled to have the second reading of the ordinance repealing the former board March 3.
In other Tuesday’s business, the city will swear in seven new members of the Owensboro Fire Department. There will be a badge-pinning ceremony.
