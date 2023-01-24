Owensboro city officials will open construction bids next week on the new training center for the Owensboro Fire Department.
When work begins this year, the estimated $5 million project is expected to take 12 months, which is longer than originally anticipated. While that work is underway, architects will be doing work on the next fire department project, the renovation of Fire Station 3.
Last week, city commissioners approved funding the OFD projects. The funding was included in a larger bond issue that also includes money to construct the planned indoor sports complex downtown.
The new OFD training center will include a classroom/training building and a new fire tower. A fire tower will be prefabricated and shipped to the site and assembled by the contractor.
Assistant City Manager Lelan Hancock said the timeline for the contractor to finish the project was extended due to issues building contractors have experienced obtaining construction supplies. Construction materials are taking longer to obtain than in previous years, which drags out construction times.
The city has experienced delays on other projects. When the city remodeled Fire Station 2, the wait time for a single door was 29 weeks, Hancock said.
When asked what was causing the parts delays, Hancock said, “there is a back-up of orders, there is a lack of personnel to do the work. You hear all kinds of excuses.
“A lot of it is personnel-related, or so the manufacturers tell us,” he said.”
When selected, the contractor will start on the fire training center as soon as it can mobilize its crews, Hancock said.
The classroom building will include three indoor training bays, a large classroom, conference rooms and offices, locker rooms, storage and a kitchen. Areas of the building will be hardened to serve as storm shelters, and the facility can double as a backup fire station if another station is out of service, Hancock said.
The design work on Fire Station 3 will take between six and eight months. The design will include changing the vehicle bays so vehicles can pull into the bays instead of backing in, Hancock said.
A construction date on Station 3 has not yet been set. Hancock said there would likely be some overlap, with construction happening at both the training center and Station 3.
Once Station 3 is complete, the department will proceed on plans to renovate Station 4 and Station 1. In addition to changing the bays, new stations will include safety upgrades, such as areas for firefighters to decontaminate their equipment.
“We are pretty excited for all of these projects,” Hancock said. “It’s going to be something very much needed for our firefighters.”
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter:
@JamesMayse
