Owensboro city officials will open construction bids next week on the new training center for the Owensboro Fire Department.

When work begins this year, the estimated $5 million project is expected to take 12 months, which is longer than originally anticipated. While that work is underway, architects will be doing work on the next fire department project, the renovation of Fire Station 3.

