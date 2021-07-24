Owensboro city officials have received a number of complaints about flooding in neighborhoods around North York Drive in recent months and plan to study drainage in the area.
The modeling of the drainage systems in those neighborhoods would give officials various options to alleviate flooding they could consider, and the impact and cost of each. After the analysis is done, officials could decide whether to go forward.
At the Owensboro City Commission meeting earlier this week, officials heard from Matt Monsour, a resident of North York Drive, who said he was also speaking on behalf of a number of homeowners in the South Stratford Drive and Griffith Avenue areas. Monsour described flooding issues he has experienced, which he said has resulted in the value of his home decreasing.
“It’s not uncommon to be flooded out of my house” Monsour told commissioners.
“When it floods, it fills up the combined sewers, and I can’t flush my toilets without it overflowing into my home,” he said.
City Engineer Kevin Collignon said the neighborhoods are on the combined sewer system, which contributes to flooding.
A combined sewer system (CSS) collects rainwater runoff, domestic sewage and industrial wastewater into one pipe. Under normal conditions, it transports all of the wastewater it collects to a plant for treatment, then discharges to a water body, barring extreme instances of flood or massive snowmelt. The Regional Water Resource Agency is in the midst of a 10-year CSS overflow control plan to stem discharge from the combined system into the Ohio River.
City Manager Nate Pagan said officials “have received complaints from the area over the last several months.”
“The first step is having some modeling done,” Pagan said Friday.
Mayor Tom Watson said Friday his understanding is the city engineering department will do the modeling to see what options might be available.
The issue isn’t unique to the North York Drive area, Watson said. “We’ve got multiple places like that in town.”
Collignon said the modeling would look at current drainage in the neighborhoods and how they handle different storm events. Officials would then do a cost-benefit analysis of available options.
The city has a stormwater master plan that was created in 1999. “We have tackled a lot of those, the high priority projects where the cost-benefit made a lot of sense,” Collignon said. Now, “we have to visit areas when they become areas of interest, and take a look at them.”
When asked if possible projects would be costly, Collignon said, “It doesn’t seem like there are a lot of easy fixes out there.”
Pagan told commissioners Tuesday that the city tries to have projects like drainage improvements on the radar in case funds become available.
“There’s discussion of a potential infrastructure bill potentially coming out of (Washington) D.C., so we try to have a series of projects like this stacked and ready to go,” Pagan told commissioners. “So, if funding should become available from a higher level of government, we would have something in the chute.”
