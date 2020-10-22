The city of Owensboro has unveiled its annual Christmas card.
On Tuesday, Mayor Tom Watson revealed the card at the end of the City Commission meeting, thanking local artist Aaron Kizer for once again stepping in to take on the Yuletide task for his second year.
“Aaron is a phenomenal talent,” Watson said. “The work he has done around the community and will continue to do unbelievable and this year’s card is my favorite yet. It is really representative of the year we have had and that anything can happen. He is a natural talent and when I look at any of his work, it blows me away. This card is no exception. We are lucky to have him in this community.”
Kizer went through various ideas and drafts of the card before finally settling on using the Christmas tree topped Owensboro trolley. The inspiration for his work, well none other than everyone’s favorite Christmas movie. “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation,” he said.
“It has been a cluster of a year and what better film to pull from to highlight how insane this year has been,” he said. “I played with a bunch of different ideas and how to create something uplifting in a time where the holiday spirit will be hard to come by for so many.
“The first draft was really honed in and heavily detailed and it looked too polished,” he said. “At that point, I began removing detail until it was taken to its simplest form. I also really wanted to play with the perspective and give the card some movement. It is outside of the box and contains what a Christmas card should have. It is definitely my favorite that I have done. “
For Kizer, the unfinished feel of the card will allow folks to play with the symbolism and meaning of the card, he said.
“As I get older, I am more focused on the symbolism and less on the technicality,” he said. “When you look at this card you are free to wonder where that tree is headed and to whom. It could have been cut down illegally and the trolley driver is making off with it somewhere. Who knows? For me, the fact that it is unfinished symbolizes that we still have a good chunk of the year left and maybe it can be turned around and made into something spectacular.”
A release date for the card has not been set as of yet, but Watson homes to have the card printed and available to the community around Thanksgiving, he said.
Jacob Mulliken, 270-228-2837, jmulliken@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.