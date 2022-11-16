CITY CHRISTMAS CARD

The 2022 Owensboro Christmas Card by Aaron Kizer is shown.

 Christmas Card by Aaron Kizer

With the lighting of the city Christmas tree and the annual Christmas Parade planned for this weekend, it was time for City Hall to get into the holiday spirit.

Tuesday night, city commissioners unveiled Owensboro’s 34th annual Christmas card, designed by local artist Aaron Kizer.

James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.