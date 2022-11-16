With the lighting of the city Christmas tree and the annual Christmas Parade planned for this weekend, it was time for City Hall to get into the holiday spirit.
Tuesday night, city commissioners unveiled Owensboro’s 34th annual Christmas card, designed by local artist Aaron Kizer.
The theme of this year’s card is “Santa Claus is Coming to Town.”
The design was revealed by Mayor Tom Watson, who said the Christmas card is a tradition that goes back several administrations.
“We have been doing this a long time,” he said. “Dave Adkisson started this when he was mayor, and we are happy to continue it.”
Kizer designed last year’s city Christmas card as well.
Like last year, this year’s card depicts Santa Claus. The new card also includes Owensboro logos that reference the Glover H. Cary Bridge and the city’s self-designation as “The Bluegrass Music Capital of the World.”
The Christmas cards will be available for purchase beginning Tuesday, Nov. 22 at City Hall at 101 East Fourth St. The cost is $2 each.
“We had such a great response from our Christmas card last year” that Kizer modified last year’s design, Watson said. “We are really excited about it. It’s one of the fun things we get to do here.”
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
