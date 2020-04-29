City of Owensboro officials released a three-pronged package on Tuesday geared toward aiding small businesses and lower-income families in the community.
The three-part plan will consist of a $2,500 Small Business COVID-19 Emergency Relief Grant for small businesses considered micro-enterprise (five or fewer employees) or small businesses with 10 or fewer employees; provide a credit to all “city commercial sanitation” accounts of $18 for May and June; and a Rental Assistance Program providing up to three months of rental assistance for eligible renters.
“When we received notice of the funding, we started talking about how it could best be used to aid our community,” Mayor Tom Watson said. “Our small businesses don’t have big-time accountants or attorneys to help manage a lot of these programs, so we made it as simple as we could. Our goal is to be able to help them hopefully keep going until something else happens. Everyone at the city did a great job making it simple and directing the funds where they can do the most good. I am really pleased that we can do that.”
The programs are funded through a combination of made available to city officials through Community Development Block Grants (CDBG) and the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. These programs are also supplemented through the city’s general fund.
In all, the city received roughly $294,000 in CARES Act and CDGB funding through the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).
In terms of the small business grant, the city has allocated $300,000 to divide up on a first come-first served basis. This is a flexible grant that will not require repayment and can be used for such expenses as rent, payroll and utilities. To qualify, businesses must have experienced a loss of income due to COVID-19, non-profits are not eligible. The city will have to maintain the guidelines set forth by the federal organizations, said Abby Shelton, community development director.
“As a business owner, you have to be a micro-entity,” she said. “Applicants will have to qualify as a low income business owner or be in a neighborhood revitalization strategy area, a section of the city that is 51% low to moderate income qualifying. We will have a way where people can go online to see if they qualify. There is another opportunity for those that have 10 employees or less.”
To apply, applicants will need a copy of their lease or tax/mortgage bill, copy of a profit/loss income statement for each month their business was adversely impacted and their city business license number. While application process begins on May 4, the city is still waiting to sign contracts with the respective federal entities, Shelton said.
“These funds can’t be released until we receive and sign those contracts,” she said. “The feds are scrambling to get their paperwork done like everyone else. We will be taking applications so that when those funds are available we can get them out to the business owners.”
The rental assistance program, like the business grant program, is a first come-first serve program and has $145,000 in its coffers. This is meant to aid those that qualify as a low-income household and make 80% ($36,500) or less of Owensboro’s $63,400 median income, she said.
“For one person, the most you can make is $36,500,” she said. “Once they have filled out the application, we will need their proof of income, pay stubs, determination of any social security benefits, pension or benefits. We will cross reference with three months of bank statements. We will be assessing their needs on a case by case basis.”
To apply, applicants will need to show proof of Owensboro residency, driver’s license or picture identification, verification of loss of income through three pay stubs or self-employment ledger, three months of bank statements for all household members, source and amounts of all household members income, name, date of birth, social security numbers, employment status and annual income for household members.
Applicants will then complete a phone interview with a city representative and if approved, checks will be mailed directly to the housing provider.
Once funding has been depleted, they will end and the city will go back and do follow ups to see who applied and how much help the programs gave, so that they can plan for possible steps later, Watson said.
On May 4, the city will be accepting applications online, at their secure drop box located at Owensboro City Hall, 101 East 4th Street on the Allen Street side of the building or via mail at P.O. Box 10003, Owensboro, KY 42302-9003. All of the necessary guidelines and contact information can be found at owensboro.org.
Jacob Mulliken, 270-228-2837, jmulliken@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.