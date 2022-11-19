OWENWS-11-19-22 CITY CHRISTMAS TREE

The City of Owensboro lights the Smothers Park Christmas Tree during a ceremony on Friday evening on the riverfront to kickoff the 2022 Hometown Christmas.

 Photo by Alan Warren, Messenger-Inquirer | awarren@messenger-inquirer.com

F riday evening, Old Man Winter gripped downtown Owensboro, with gusting wind down Veterans Boulevard causing people to put their heads down against the cold.

But with the help of the Kentucky Youth Chorale, about 200 people chased the winter blues away and ushered in the holiday season with the lighting of the city’s Christmas Tree in Smothers Park.

James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter:

@JamesMayse

