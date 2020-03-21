Owensboro Municipal Utilities’ employees will likely be getting bigger paychecks beginning in June.
The City Utility Commission approved a 3% general wage increase to go into effect in its next fiscal year, which begins June 1.
The approval comes after Johanson Group, an Arkansas-based consulting agency, conducted a pay and benefits comparison study with other utilities in the region. The firm found that OMU’s pay rate was on par with utilities such as Bowling Green Municipal Utilities and Evansville Municipal Utilities. Johanson Group recommended about a 3.1% increase across the board.
OMU has steadily given its employees annual pay increases for the past few years. A 1.75% increase was given in the 2018 fiscal year, a 2.75% increase was given in the 2019 fiscal year and a 3% increase was given in the 2020 fiscal year. OMU reviews its pay scale annually and compares its pay and benefits to other utility providers about every four to six years.
The idea is to keep retain employees while still being able to recruit new ones.
“We don’t want to be the highest-paid utility around,” General Manager Kevin Frizzell told the Messenger-Inqurier in February. “We certainly don’t want to pay the lowest. We want to be competitive.”
Pay is dependent on the job duties and experience. For example, {span}the starting salary for an OMU line technician {/span}{span}is about $28.55 per hour and goes up to $35.69 per hour. {/span}
The pay raises are not yet final until OMU’s budget is approved by the board in May, said Sonya Dixon, OMU spokeswoman.
The board is expected to discuss employee benefits at a future meeting.
Trey Crumbie, 270-691-7297, tcrumbie@messenger-inquirer.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.