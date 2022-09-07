Jeff Esposito is a little more than three months into his general manager role of the Owensboro Convention Center and the Sportscenter, but he’s already heading into a new fiscal year with momentum.
Esposito, who spoke during an Owensboro Lions Club meeting Tuesday, said conventions, concerts and other events came “roaring back” during the 2021-22 fiscal year despite the lingering pandemic.
For example, in the 2020-21 fiscal year — the height of the pandemic — the combined operating loss for both venues was $1,143,474.
But for the 2021-22 fiscal year, which ended June 30, the combined operating loss for both venues was $177,262 — an improvement of $966,212.
“It was a good fiscal year; in fact, it was a great fiscal year,” said Esposito, who is employed by the Oak View Group, which manages the city-owned venues. “...These buildings are tremendously expensive. …The best (previously) was in 2019, which was pre-pandemic. But this year that we just closed beat that number by $18,591.”
The Convention Center is 102,000 square feet with 44,000 square feet of exhibit space, which doesn’t include the ballrooms or the nearly 9,000 square-foot outdoor pier.
When the Convention Center opened in early 2014, it was managed by Global Spectrum, but the company rebranded a year later as Spectra.
In February of this year, Oak View Group, which is headquartered in Los Angeles, announced it had acquired Spectra, rebranding it as OVG360.
During the previous fiscal year, the Convention Center hosted 16 conventions, attracting more than 8,000 attendees. Those conventions brought in a combined net-event income of $493,264.
Esposito said there were at least three new conventions — the Kentucky County Clerks Association, the General Association of Baptists and Precision Planting — during the past fiscal year.
“Many of these are returning; once they come, you tend to get them on a rotation every few years, and that’s how the business grows,” he said.
The Convention Center also added sports tournaments during the past fiscal year, hosting five events. A temporary sport-court is used to cover the concrete floor, allowing for sports such as soccer, basketball and volleyball.
Esposito said the synthetic ice skating rink known as Energy on Ice, on the Kentucky Legend Pier behind the Convention Center, also proved successful. Energy on Ice was held from Nov. 26, 2021, to Jan. 3.
It saw “2,200 guests with $22,000 in gross ticket sales,” he said.
The Sportscenter hosted multiple concerts during the past year. Its capacity is 5,000, but for concerts drops to between 4,000 to 4,500.
Among the recent concerts was REO Speedwagon, drawing 3,000 fans to the SportsCenter in November 2021, which generated $200,000 in gross revenue.
And in March, country artists Tracy Lawrence and Clay Walker also pulled 3,000 fans into the Sportscenter and produced $190,000 in gross ticket sales.
If bands are traveling through an area on their tours, Esposito said they will stop here to sell tickets even if “Owensboro is probably not going to show up on the concert T-shirt.”
In an effort to improve the Sportscenter’s lower-arena seating, Esposito said new retractable, padded chairs are being added at the floor level.
Esposito said his goal is to bring more entertainment to the Sportscenter, and having the upgraded seats will make it more attractive to fans.
“It’s going to be a much, much nicer way to see shows there,” Esposito said. “…These concerts are fun; they’re entertaining, and they enrich life in Owensboro. I have dates on hold for some groups; it doesn’t mean that they’ll come, but I’m trying to book groups like Styx (and) Foreigner.”
At the Convention Center, in-house created events such as Breakfast with Santa, Mother’s Day brunch and Kraftucky Arts and Kraftucky Arts and Crafts Expo have also returned, generating nearly $70,000 in net income during the past fiscal year.
For the current 2022-23 fiscal year, Esposito said the number of conventions could reach 20, with 13 confirmed so far. And the number of scheduled sports tournaments has doubled.
“We already had $1.2 million (in revenue) on the books before the new fiscal year started,” he said.
And after nearly eight years of operation, Esposito said the Convention Center has become known throughout the industry and has gained a positive reputation.
“Owensboro really hits the radar of meeting professionals just because of (the Convention Center) and how it’s constructed and operated,” Esposito said.
Don Wilkins, dwilkins@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7299
