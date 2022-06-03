Owensboro city commissioners have been inundated with requests from nonprofit groups, asking the city to allocate its remaining American Rescue Plan Act dollars to various projects.
The city has $2.5 million of its ARPA funds remaining, even after allocating $10.7 million to water and sewer improvements, to committing to making major drainage improvements in the York neighborhood area and upgrading and renovating Cravens Pool.
Mayor Tom Watson said the city has received 57 requests from organizations for funding.
“I’ve been keeping track of them,” Watson said.
Federal law requires ARPA funds be allocated by the end of 2024 and spent by the end of 2026.
Commissioner Bob Glenn said he supports the projects the commissioners have already funded with ARPA, and that the city could potentially use its remaining federal funds to replace the aging senior center, to create an indoor sportsplex or to help fund the construction of a downtown transient boat dock.
All of those projects are still being planned or studied, Glenn said.
“It’s possible none of those will happen,” because certain conditions would have to be met for them to proceed, Glenn said.
Allocating ARPA dollars to those projects would not leave funds for the nonprofit groups, he said.
“This is not a recurring source of funds for you,” Glenn said. “It’s one and done.”
Watson said however the funds are allocated, they can’t be used to create things they city would have to fund annually.
“I want it to be (used) for nonrecurring expenses,” Watson said. “I don’t want to create another budget issue.”
The plan for ARPA was to spend the federal dollars on one-time initiatives, Watson said.
“I think that’s how Treasury wants it spent,” he said.
Mayor Pro Tem Larry Maglinger said he hasn’t made any decisions on how he thinks the remaining funds should be spent. The funds could be used for projects or to reimburse the city for extra expenses incurred during the COVID-19 pandemic, he said.
“There are a lot of really good requests out there,” Maglinger said, adding that he is waiting for information from city staff on the senior center and other potential projects.
“We’ll see what they come back with, take everything into consideration and make some decisions,” he said.
Commissioner Jeff Sanford said: “We are trying to do something with the senior center, and if we can get that situation worked out, there may not be much (money) left.”
The city is looking at possible sites for a new senior center, but no money has been committed.
If ARPA funds are used for a senior center, the project would not require additional funds from bonds, Sanford said.
“We would use the monies we have,” Sanford said. “We are not looking to borrow.”
“Nothing is set in stone” about the project moving forward, Sanford said.
“We are trying to get this deal done to where we can get them a new spot,” Sanford said.
Commissioner Mark Castlen said “we’ve got several projects we are waiting to work on,” including the senior center.
“I would like to see that wrapped up before the election,” he said. A sportsplex is also a possibility, which could serve as new office space for the parks and recreation department, Castlen said.
“We really haven’t targeted any one particular project yet,” he said. “I know there are a lot of people who want to see that money given here and there.”
However, he said by spreading the funds among a number of organizations, “$2.5 million isn’t going to go very far. If we start divvying that up, nobody is going to get much of anything to make an impact.”
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
