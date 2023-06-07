Owensboro city officials are considering changes to the city’s natural gas franchise agreement that would provide more funds for economic development.

Tuesday night, commissioners held first reading of an ordinance to create and sell a 20-year franchise agreement for natural gas distribution inside the city. The city’s previous 10-year agreement with Atmos Energy expired in May.

James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.