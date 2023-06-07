Owensboro city officials are considering changes to the city’s natural gas franchise agreement that would provide more funds for economic development.
Tuesday night, commissioners held first reading of an ordinance to create and sell a 20-year franchise agreement for natural gas distribution inside the city. The city’s previous 10-year agreement with Atmos Energy expired in May.
State law authorizes cities to require franchise agreements for public utilities using city right of way for delivery of services, such as natural gas. Other services operating in the city, such as Spectrum, have franchise agreements
“For any company that operates in the right-of-way, they have to have a franchise agreement,” City Manager Nate Pagan said before Tuesday’s meeting.
While any gas company would be able to bid on the franchise, Atmos energy owns the gas infrastructure in the city.
The franchise “pretty much has to be awarded to Atmos,” Pagan said. “For anyone else to get it, they would have to buy Atmos’ infrastructure.”
The new agreement would require the company awarded the franchise to pay 3% of its gross annual revenues to the city. Of that, 1% would go to the general fund, and 2% would go to a reserved fund to be used for city economic development efforts.
The previous agreement required Atmos to pay 2% of gross revenues to the city, which was split evenly between the general fund and economic development. In fiscal year 2021-22, Atmos paid $187,162 to the city for its franchise fee and was budgeted to pay $230,000 to the city at the end of the current fiscal year, which is June 30.
Commissioners will consider approving the ordinance later this month.
