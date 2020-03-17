The city of Owensboro will continue to monitor the legal proceedings of City Attorney Steve Lynn, who was charged with driving under the influence Wednesday.
Owensboro Human Resources Manager Josh Bachmeier said when it comes to disciplinary actions, the city typically provides the employee with a notice of the alleged city policy violations. The alleged violator will also have the opportunity to provide their perspective of events, Bachmeier said.
The incident occurred at 9:34 p.m. Sheriff’s department reports say a deputy was driving north in the 7000 block of U.S. 431 when he clocked a vehicle driving 68 miles per hour in the 55 mph zone. The deputy stopped the vehicle, which was driven by Lynn, and the officer detected a strong odor of alcohol. When questioned, Lynn told the deputy he had only consumed one beer. The deputy demonstrated several field sobriety tests, which Lynn indicated he understood. But reports say Lynn had difficulty performing the tests. The deputy then administered a preliminary breath test, which detected alcohol, reports say.
Lynn was charged with driving under the influence, possession of an open alcoholic beverage in a motor vehicle, speeding and failure to provide proof of insurance. He was taken to the Daviess County Detention Center, where he declined a blood test, reports say. Lynn was released Thursday morning.
For an incident such as Lynn’s, Bachmeier said a city investigation is unlikely to take place.
“We’re just monitoring the legal proceedings to come,” he said.
Following the outcome of the legal proceedings, city management would recommend any form of discipline to the employee. The employee would also have the opportunity to appeal his or her punishment with the Civil Service Commission.
“He’s innocent until proven guilty,” Bachmeier said.
Bachmeier said the city’s protocol would be dependent on the legal proceedings.
“There’s nothing that the city can do to expedite or slow down or vice-versa that process,” he said.
Bachmeier said he couldn’t anticipate Lynn’s situation being a lengthy process.
Lynn said he plans to defend himself against the charges in a future court date.
Trey Crumbie, 270-691-7297, tcrumbie@messenger-inquirer.com.
