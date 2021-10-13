With Owensboro Fire Station 2 set to undergo renovations in the near future, city officials are negotiating for space that can serve as a temporary fire station for several months.
The East Parrish Avenue fire station is scheduled to be expanded by about 1,200 square feet to hold six firefighters and equipment. The station was originally built for four firefighters, but more were added as the city’s east side grew.
The $785,000 project was awarded to Q&S Contracting of Sebree. Assistant City Manager Lelan Hancock told city commissioners Tuesday the project could face delays, because manufacturing of building supplies and materials has been hampered by the COVID-19 pandemic.
After Tuesday’s work session, Hancock said officials are negotiating with two property owners on sites that could house a temporary fire station while the work at Station 2 is ongoing.
“Best-case scenario, we are looking at four to five months relocation,” Hancock said, but it could be as many as eight months before Station 2 is finished.
The temporary station would be located within Station 2’s coverage area, so the relocation would not affect response times, Hancock said. The temporary site would have to be able to house fire equipment indoors and be fitted for firefighters to live there during shifts, Hancock said.
“We have a couple of sites in mind, and either would work,” Hancock said.
The temporary site would be outfitted with alert systems used to punch out firefighters for calls.
“We would relocate every aspect of that fire station,” Hancock said.
Officials will likely make a decision on where to locate the temporary station within a couple of weeks, Hancock said.
In other business Tuesday, commissioners heard from city sanitation manager Caleb Gray about the city’s leaf collection season, which begins Monday. Leaf pickup season will continue through Feb. 5.
Gray said sanitation workers will make three passes through the city and will work by zones. Leaf zones can be found at: https://services.owensboro.org/maps/citizen-information/.
Leaf piles should be raked near the curb in yards and should not be raked into the street or sidewalk. Gray said yard waste and trash should not be mixed with leaves, and leaf piles shouldn’t be blocked.
Gray said leaves shouldn’t be wetted down and shouldn’t be placed over water meter lids.
Gray said city residents will be informed through the news media, text alerts and the city’s website what zones crews are working in each day.
Last year, leaf crews collected about 1.9 million pounds of leaves, Gray said.
“It’s pretty significant how much tonnage we collect and how efficient we are,” Gray said.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
