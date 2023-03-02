CITY WORKER KILLED

Billy Tyler

An Owensboro city employee was killed Wednesday morning in a traffic collision on East Parrish Avenue.

Billy Tyler, 46, of Utica, was killed shortly after 7 a.m. while working on East Parrish Avenue near Leitchfield Road. Tyler was stuck by a vehicle while he on duty for the city removing debris from the street, City Manager Nate Pagan said.

