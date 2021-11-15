Downtown Owensboro will come alive with the sounds and sights of Christmas on four weekends beginning Nov. 26 and ending Dec. 19.
It’s all part of the city’s first “12 Days of Christmas” celebration.
“We had planned this for last year,” said Tim Ross, the city’s public events director.
But then, the coronavirus pandemic hit and stayed around.
“We did a couple of things like the Hot Chocolate Hop last year,” Ross said. “But we saved everything else for this year.”
He said the idea is to re-energize downtown for the holidays.
“We hope it will bring people in from out of town,” Ross said.
“Energy on Ice,” a portable ice rink, will be installed on the Kentucky Legend Pier at the Owensboro Convention Center.
It will be open on weekends from Nov. 26 through Dec. 19 and then daily through Jan. 3.
“Dancing Lights” will be a new Christmas lights display near the fountains in Smothers Park and will coordinate with the lights on the bridge. That begins with the lighting of the city’s Christmas tree on Dec. 4 in Smothers Park.
Friday After 5 is joining in the celebration, partnering with the Holiday Inn for entertainment on Friday nights.
Francine Marseille, Friday After 5’s executive director, said, “The town will be decked out. Businesses will be decorated. And we’ll have Christmas music every Friday night.”
She said BreakOut Music of Beverly Hills will sponsor the Friday night music, so there’s no local cost.
Marseille said JayQ The Legend and GiGi Vega will be performing, and Vega will be “shooting a Christmas music video using all of Owensboro. We’re excited.”
She said Bob Dasher of Owensboro, who played Santa in a new movie, “The Drone That Saved Christmas,” will appear as Santa.
Several events like the Greater Owensboro Chamber of Commerce’s Shop Owensboro campaign on Nov. 27 are incorporated into the celebration.
Christmas movies will be shown on an outdoor screen by the ice rink on Sunday nights.
Dec. 3 is Holiday Photo Night in Smothers Park for people who want family photos with the lighted bridge in the background.
There’s also a Holiday Market at the convention center from 3 to 7 p.m. that day.
Dec. 4 begins with the Care Net Reindeer Run 5K from 8 to 10 a.m.
The Holiday Stroll will be from noon to 8 p.m. that day for Christmas shopping downtown.
The Christmas Tree Light and Dancing Lights unveiling is scheduled for 5 p.m. that day.
Every 15 minutes, the lights will dance to a different Christmas song.
And the German American Bank’s presentation of Owensboro Dance Theatre’s performance of “The Nutcracker” is at 7 p.m. in the RiverPark Center.
The Hot Chocolate Hop is from 5 to 9 p.m. on Dec. 10 at downtown restaurants.
The fourth annual Breakfast with Santa at the convention center is on Dec. 11.
The Owensboro Symphony’s “Home for the Holidays” will be at the RiverPark Center at 7 that night.
On Dec. 17, Santa’s Sweets will feature specialty treats at downtown restaurants and businesses from 5 to 9 p.m.
The 12 Days of Christmas Downtown Scavenger Hunt is from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Dec. 18.
A complete list of activities is at christmas.owensboro.org/
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.